Wall Meat brings products to Rapid City

Wall Meat Processing Plant is now bringing its products to Rapid City to help feed people during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-owner Ken Charfauros says after some Rapid City residents invited him to bring some products, he fulfilled that request.

With many people struggling to find items like beef and pork, he felt it was the perfect opportunity to lend a helping hand, and a week and a half ago, his crew started processing those items to load on the truck to Rapid City.

Now, this is their fourth time in the area and has been selling out each time.

"Yeah, we're processing beef and pork around the clock. Five days a week. It was seven, but we reduced it down to five, but we will provide the service for as long as it's needed," says Charfauros

To practice social distancing, Charfauros highly recommends pre-ordering the items and says the next time they do this; they're looking to stop near the base in Box Elder.

To find out the exact date and location click here.