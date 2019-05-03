Walking to the capital for positive energy

A lot of people walk for fitness, but one Spearfish woman is walking for humanity.

Tarita Silk walked 52 miles from Spearfish to Rapid City a few miles at a time. During her walk, she prayed for government leaders, public service workers, officials, non-profit organizations, and many other groups.

Her goal?

To remove what she referred to as the negative energy people put out into the world. At first, she wanted to clear what she considered her own negative energy, but as she walked she realized it was possible to do more.

"As I walked I just kept on praying for good and thinking good things for people and I wanted, I really really wanted to just get out of myself and give back to the community," says Silk.

Now she is working with other groups to organize a walk to Washington DC in June. It will be similar to a relay, and they are looking for people to help with walking, supplies, and donations.

Silk started a GoFund me page for donations which you can visit here.