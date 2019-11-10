Waking up with an alarm may cause health issues

Sleeping is something that the body needs, but the way you wake up could affect your health.

Robert Finley is the Director of the Sleep Lab.

"You would prefer to wake up naturally, waking up naturally implies that you are going to go to bed at a time where you've had a full nights sleep before you wake up," said Finley.

Adults should be getting 7-9 hours, teen should be getting 8-10 hours, and younger kids should be getting 9-11 hours of sleep.

And a bad sleeping habit you may not realize is setting your alarm, which startles you awake and raises your blood pressure every time it goes off.

"The alarm implies that you are not going to wake up when you are supposed to, which implies that you are not getting enough sleep. Which is probably the biggest problem that we face in the country if not the world from a sleep standpoint is no one gets enough sleep anymore," said Finley.

According to the CDC one in three adults do not get enough sleep and overtime those unhealthy sleeping habits can have detrimental effects on your health.

"Certainly increases your risk of heart disease, increases your risk of stroke, it affects your mood, your ability to interact with others during the day, it also impacts your immune system makes it easier to catch colds," said Finley.

Instead of setting an alarm, the best way is to just go to bed early and get a good night's rest.

