WYO Theater opens 30th season with pianist Dominic Cheli

The WYO Theater opens it's 30th anniversary season with pianist Dominic Cheli on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and military, and $12.50 for students. You can call the box office at (307) 672-9084 or visit their website at wyotheater.com.

Dominic Cheli's playing has been described as "spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play," according to Symphony Magazine. Winner of the 2017 Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition, Cheli enjoys a rapidly advancing career, including his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut with legendary conductor Valery Gergiev, his Carnegie Hall Recital debut and upcoming CDs.