WY patrol vehicle struck near Douglas

On May 9 early in the afternoon, a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a collision on Interstate 25 near Douglas, Wyoming.

The Troopers were stopped on the shoulder investigating a prior crash when a southbound car collided with the patrol car.

The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle on a slush-covered covered roadway. The Troopers were inside their vehicle and sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to slow down during inclement road conditions and remember to move over for all emergency vehicles.

For the latest road and travel conditions download WYDOT’s 511 app for smartphones or check wyoroad.info.