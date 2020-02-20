WWII veteran carried to seat at Trump rally in Phoenix

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Phoenix but something that happened before the event is getting a lot of attention.

Trump supporters hold up Ervin Julian, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, during a rally supporting President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Supporters held up Ervin Julian, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and carried to him to his seat Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The president retweeted video of Julian with the message “I am on my way, see you soon” as he was en route to the rally.

Trump later recognized Julian at the rally saying, “He might be even hotter than Trump right now, I have to say," according to the Arizona Republic.

Donald Trump Jr. handed the veteran a signed campaign hat.

“I want to thank you, really, that’s a great honor and thank you for the great job you’ve done, an American patriot, thank you very much,” the president said.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.