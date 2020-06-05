WDT to host college visit, dual enrollment night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) – High school students considering furthering their education with Western Dakota Tech are invited to attend the College Visit & Dual Enrollment Information Night, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
Students will have the opportunity to:
• Learn about the different programs & meet instructors.
• Visit with admissions & financial aid representatives.
• Learn about WDT resources – foundation/scholarships at the Student Success Center.
• Tour campus.
CDC COVID-19 distancing guidelines will be followed:
• Attendance is limited to one student and one guest.
• Everyone must wear a mask and gloves. (WDT can provide.)
• Enter through Event Center doors.
Participants must register to attend this virtual event at wdt.edu/visit.
If the time and date for this event do not work for you, you can email the Admissions office at Admissions@wdt.edu, call (605) 718-2565, or set up a private video chat with Admissions representatives here.