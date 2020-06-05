WDT to host college visit, dual enrollment night

High school students considering furthering their education with Western Dakota Tech are invited to attend the College Visit & Dual Enrollment Information Night, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

Students will have the opportunity to:

• Learn about the different programs & meet instructors.

• Visit with admissions & financial aid representatives.

• Learn about WDT resources – foundation/scholarships at the Student Success Center.

• Tour campus.

CDC COVID-19 distancing guidelines will be followed:

• Attendance is limited to one student and one guest.

• Everyone must wear a mask and gloves. (WDT can provide.)

• Enter through Event Center doors.

Participants must register to attend this virtual event at wdt.edu/visit.

If the time and date for this event do not work for you, you can email the Admissions office at Admissions@wdt.edu, call (605) 718-2565, or set up a private video chat with Admissions representatives here.