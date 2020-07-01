WDT got approval to bring a licensed practical nursing program to Whitewood

Western Dakota Tech recently got approval from the state board of technical education to bring a licensed practical nursing program to Whitewood.

The president of WDT, Ann Bolman, says they're working in partnership with the governor's office of economic development, the Whitewood economic development group, and the Lawrence county commissioners.

Bolman says this provides people in the area who may have been laid off from the tourism industry an opportunity to attend classes closer to home.

When it comes to the class structure, they will have a faculty member who will be the LPN instructor, and the first cohort they will offer in Whitewood will have 16 students and will be a face to face class.

"There is such a shortage of health care employees in this region, that anything that we bring in that has to do with healthcare; people are going to be able to find an awesome job. And they aren't going to have to drive far from home in order to go to work," says Bolman.

The school plans to start the program in Whitewood by January of 2021.

If you're interested, there will be admissions programming starting at the new center later on in the month and into August.

