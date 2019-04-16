WATCH: Women attack Good Samaritan during wild gas station fight over hot dogs

A dispute over hot dogs led to a violent, obscenity-laced attack at an Akron, OH, gas station Friday night.

Witnesses say a man stepped in to help a woman who was being jumped, and that’s when a group of women turned on him. (Source: WOIO)

A woman ripped off a pump hose to swing around, and another girl threw windshield cleaners at the man.

The footage a witness captured is unreal.

Cam Dancy, who took the footage, said the man in the video was actually being a Good Samaritan.

“I know the video makes it look like he was trying to fight them, but they were actually jumping him,” he said. “They were throwing trash cans and the windshield wiper thing, and one girl ripped the gas pump off and tried to hit him with that.”

The clerk at the Speedway off Exchange Street in Akron says someone called out the girls for stealing hot dogs inside the store.

When the group went after that customer, Dancy says the man in the video man stepped in to break it up.

“Then I see gasoline flying everywhere and they’re all just jumping at him,” he said.

Now, Dancy’s video has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Surprisingly, he says, lots of people are criticizing him for not jumping in too.

“I didn’t want to do that, cause the more people that get involved in the situation, the worse it’s going to get, because what if I go in there and i get hit with a gas pump?” he said.

He says people scattered at the sound of police approaching.

Police have not responded to a request for a police report, so at this point, it’s unclear whether anyone was arrested.

“We have to be better than that,” Dancy said. “We can’t be doing stuff like that when people are trying to do the right thing, so it just makes us look bad as a whole, and it’s just not okay.”

To make matters worse, Dancy says there was another man smoking a cigarette on the property at the time of the fight.

He was worried that combined with the gasoline was going to catch the whole place on fire, but thankfully that didn’t happen.

