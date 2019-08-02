WATCH: Longhorn escapes cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday turned into a cattle chase.
A longhorn escaped a cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Aug. 2, 2019. Amber Keller took this video as the cowboys roped the steer after it went into a building and came back out.
A steer took a wrong turn and escaped the Brand Cattle Drive at about 12 p.m. MT.
A couple of cowboys jumped into action as bystanders jumped out of the way.
Amber Keller shared video with KKTV of the longhorn even going into the building where she works.
A couple of people tried to close the doors on the steer, but eventually opened them as a header and heeler made quick work to wrangle the animal.
