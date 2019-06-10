Voters will decide on $250 million bond request from RCAS

Rapid City voters will be heading to the polls on September 17th for a special election

By a vote of 6 to 1 with Kate Thomas being the only one voting no...the bond measure ballot issue gets the green light.

After a year of work by the facilities task force: phase 1 will include keeping Wilson Elementary but building three new elementary schools and rebuilding South and West Middle Schools on the same sites where they currently stand.

The plan also includes renovations to 4 other elementary schools and upgrades to Stevens.

The plan calls for a 1 dollar levy for every one thousand dollars of a home's value.

While the board knows the bond may be criticized, one member of the board is willing to lose his seat to get its approval.

"This will not be an easy pill for some people to swallow and if it costs somebody an election down the line, sign me up for that," says Curt Pochardt

Many others on the board also spoke about how they believe the bond is long overdue and much needed.