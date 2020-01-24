Volunteers of America Northern Rockies receives $150,000 grant

The John T. Vucurevich Foundation recently granted $150,000 to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

The VOA will be using $50,000 for Mommy's Closet and $100,000 for coordination of the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition.

Mommy's Closet provides emergency support serves and case management to low or no-income families with kids ages 0-5 and provides diapers and clothing.

Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition was able to hire a full-time coordinator.

"These grants mean a lot to our constituents that we serve-- it's homeless services," said Kelly Folsom, Advancement Specialist for VOA. "So for Mommy's Closet, it's the difference between having staffing to cover the needs there. And for the Homeless Coalition, what it is is leadership and coordination for all of the service providers in the area."

According to the South Dakota housing for the Homeless Consortium, a statewide organization to help unify people and organizations serving the homeless, 824 households in the state have experienced homelessness in the past 17 months.