Volunteers of America will provide food, basic need items in Gillette

Volunteers of America – Northern Rockies (VOA) will provide food & basic need boxes in Gillette, Wyoming each Friday, starting on May 1, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Church of Christ parking lot, located at 1204 T-7 Lane in Gillette.

The programs offered by VOA are critical and remain operational to serve those in need. VOA has more than 200 staff and volunteers working to provide services in Montana, Wyoming and Western South Dakota in this current crisis.

The boxes are designed to help feed a family of four for a week, as well as provide some basic need and hygiene supplies for the family.

Deliveries are planned each Thursday for as long as there is a need caused by COVID-19, and funding allows. The first delivery will have 50 food and basic need boxes available, and future quantities will be adjusted as need is determined.

Delivery will be “no touch” as staff and volunteers will place the pre-filled boxes into vehicles. VOA asks that everyone follow the parking signs and the flow of traffic so VOA personnel can safely and efficiently place the food and basic needs boxes inside vehicles.

For walk up individuals, please help VOA maintain proper social distancing, but they will have some food and basic need kits that are sized to be carried.

Anyone can call the Community Outreach Response program at 307.672.0475 to speak with staff about what financial assistance might be available for any unique circumstance. The program has staff available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and can assist residents of the state of Wyoming.

IN ADDITION: All of Volunteers of America’s Veteran Services are available to help Veterans in need of housing. The CARES Act made additional resources available so that Veterans facing homelessness will continue to get the help they deserve, quickly, in these trying times. Any Veteran facing homelessness should call VOA at 1.844.4.VOA. Vet service coordinators are available to help Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. across all of Wyoming and Montana.