Visiting the Spotted Horse Bar

Before Interstate 90 was built across Wyoming, Spotted Horse was a thriving community on US 14/16. It was complete with a post office, mercantile, school and quite a few residents.

But once the interstate was built, life bypassed the community, and today, only the bar and an abandoned school building and a house are left. Today's population is 2, and these two run the Spotted Horse Bar!

Colleen and Jerome have operated the unique business for decades. The building is full of antiques and collectibles Jerome has gathered through the years. You can grab a drink and a burger, and sometimes a brat if they haven't run out - the bar is a popular stopping point for bikers during the Sturgis Rally.

Next time you need to go to Sheridan from South Dakota, take the back road and stop and, say hi and take a load off at the Spotted Horse bar - you'll be glad you did!

Oh, and there is a spotted horse in front of the building (Colleen says it came from a bar in Miles City, Montana).