Virtual residencies available at Racing Magpie

Racing Magpie has recently announced a virtual residency, where artists can display arts while keeping a social distance during this time.

Racing Magpie and a new non-profit Magpie Creative are supporting five virtual residencies, providing 200 dollars for each artist.

Any Western South Dakota artist, writer, or musician can apply.

The selected artists will do some live streaming while producing their art,

The videos will be shared on Racing Magpie's online platforms for the public's viewing.

For more information, check out Virtual Residencies