Virtual races unite Black Hills Runners Club

The Black Hills Runners Club is putting on a virtual race series during COVID-19.

The series involves nine races that are spread out over seven weeks.

There are three trails that runners can go race on whenever, and then time themselves. One of the courses is located right by Stevens High School.

As of now, there are no prizes - just bragging rights.

"One of the nice things about the runners club is there's a very strong sense of community," says Tom Horan, President of Board of Directors for the Black Hills Runners Club. "We like to challenge each other, push each other, and we all love running. This is just another way to support each other without actually being together. "

Horan says there is no fee to sign up and more information can be found on their Facebook page.