Vikings rule Sunday on Black Hills Fox

Please, don’t shoot the messenger! We have good news or bad news for you … depending upon what NFL team you favor.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, KEVN Black Hills Fox will carry the Minnesota Vikings home game against the Oakland Raiders. Good news for Vikings fans.

Of course, there is the bad news. While FOX is also carrying the Green Bay at Denver game it is at the same time as the Vikings-Raiders match-up. We can’t air two games at the same time.

When this happened in the past, there were some – and rightly so – irate Bronco fans.

