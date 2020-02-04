Video: K9 catches up with suspect fleeing traffic stop in N.M.

A New Mexico man made his situation a lot worse when he ran away from a traffic stop.

The jaws of the law snapped into a suspect who fled a traffic stop. The incident happened in early January. (Source: Clovis Police Dept./KRQE/CNN)

What could have been an arrest on two outstanding warrants turned into felony charges.

In early January, Clovis police pulled over a man and woman who drove through a red light.

“You guys don’t have any old copies of the registration or insurance card?” one of the officers said.

They smelled pot inside the car.

“My glove department is ... I just took everything out,” the passenger said.

The two got out of the Chevy Impala, and inside the car, officers found a gun.

“What did you say your name was?” one of the officers said. “Jassie Galvin,” the suspect said.

Having already located the driver’s ID, they knew he gave them a fake name.

“Why don’t you do me a favor and put your hands behind your back, OK?” one of the officers said.

Giving the officers are hard time, Moses Martinez makes a run for it.

“Ow! F***! Stop. Police. I have one running. Through the high school. He just hit me with my handcuffs,” one of the officers said.

The chase was on, and one officer called for backup.

“Castor here! Here, here, here! Here, go, go, go! Dog out. Dog out,” one of the officers said.

The K9 officer took off after Martinez. When officers caught up, Martinez was in bad shape.

“Stop fighting my dog,” the officer said. “Help me please. Please help me,” he said.

Bitten on the leg, thigh, and butt, he was writhing in pain. The officer he fled from took a cuff to her face, too.

“Yeah, you shouldn’t have ran,” one of the officers said.

“I didn’t mean to hit none of you.” Martinez said.

“Yeah. You hit her. So you’re under arrest, for resisting, concealing, battery on a peace officer,” one of the officers said.

A judge ordered Martinez to be held in jail until his trial.

Copyright 2020 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.