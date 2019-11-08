Veterans treated to Wilson concert

Veterans Day came early at Wilson Elementary School on Friday.

School kids held a Veterans Day appreciation concert signing classic American tunes like "My Country 'Tis of Thee", "God Bless America" and "You're a Grand Old Flag".

At the end of the program, they played the military service songs for each branch and had all of the veterans stand to be recognized as their song played.

The whole thing was hosted by the kids - from the songs, to the presentations, and even the color guard.

"For the first time, I was behind the person holding the flag and the second time I was taking the flag back," said Kash Baker - one of the kids from the Cub Scouts Troop 320.

When asked why we honor veterans, Baker said, "Because they fight stuff for us."

