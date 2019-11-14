Veterans match across Pine Ridge Indian Reservation

A group of veterans is marching 107.5 miles across Pine Ridge Indian Reservation as an all-veterans honoring walk.

"It signifies how important veterans are to us," said Shawnee Red Bear, a United States Marine Corps veteran. "I am the Tribal Veterans Service Officer. I represent all veterans across the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. And the thought process behind, leading up to this walk was one day I just thought, 'Hey, I just want to do something to honor all of our veterans-- something that represents them in a positive manner."

The marching veterans says that the community support has been wonderful-- people driving by and honking to say hello, bringing them food and other supplies, stopping to talk and say hi.

They started their walk the day after Veterans' Day and they hope to walk across the entirety of the Pine Ridge Reservation. They are hoping to make a stop here at Thunder Valley with the ultimate goal of ending up at Buffalo Gap.

The veterans say that they start each day with a prayer or song as thanks for another day and to be able to do this march.

The marching veterans say that they pass the time by telling jokes, telling stories, "raising heck with each other" as they honor all veterans.