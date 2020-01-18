Veterans losing weight from their own homes through TELEMOVE!

Through TELEMOVE!, Veterans with a busy schedule or who live far from a Veterans clinic can meet with a registered dietician from their own home.

Veterans weigh in daily and send their weight report into a website or mobile app where a dietician can track their progress and assess their needs.

Participating in TELEMOVE! is free to all Veterans who want to improve their health by losing weight. The program focuses on making lifestyle changes, rather than dieting.

Registered Dietician and MOVE! Coordinator, Marni Whalen, says the VA will soon add group weight-loss programs through TELEMOVE!

"So they can have their appointments and be in their home. While us as providers can be right at the VA. So it's really great for Veterans that live really far away. We can have individual appointments and we are going to be starting group appointments that will be the same type of thing where all the participants will be able to be in a face-to-face group in their own home," said Whalen.

Whalen says people achieve more of their weight-loss goals if they work in a group, which is why they are adding group programs as an option for Veterans.

Scheduled phone appointments can also be made for Veterans if their schedule does not allow them to meet with the MOVE! team.