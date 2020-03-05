Veteran-owned Sturgis business, Aegis Elite Nutrition, focuses on meal prepping

Aegis Elite Nutrition opened eight weeks ago and is the first business in the Black Hills that specializes solely on meal prepping.

Benge says since starting, he's meal prepped more than 100 meals each week. (Aegis Elite Nutrition)

Customers can choose what they want to eat throughout week by choosing on menu - with all options focused on nutrition.

Nathan Benge is the owner and founder of Aegis Elite Nutrition and says having someone meal prep for you can save an individual eight to ten hours of time each week.

"Aegis Elite Nutrition is a premium meal prepping company here in the Black Hills. It was started and founded on the purpose of nutritional, fast food. Meals are made weekly and delivery right to your door," said Benge.

Benge says since starting, he's meal prepped more than 100 meals each week.

For more information on Aegis Elite Nutrition, click here.