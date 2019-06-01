Venture Around the Hills: What can you do for free?

Tourism season started, and if you're on a budget, there's still fun things to do in the Black Hills.

Having fun this summer doesn't have to require a lot of money or a long trip. In fact, there's a lot of free stuff to do right here like visiting Dinosaur park, going to Chapel in the Hills, or visiting Storybook Island which is celebrating 60 years this year.

"It has been repainted, we added sets to the park, we have the train now, the carousel of course, we also have a bounce house. It is truly a magical place because it has been here for 60 years," says Storybook Island executive director Connie LeZotte.

That is part of the appeal. Children can grow up visiting the same park their parents did at their age. But there's a lot more to do in other nearby towns like visiting the Wall Drug store or taking a walking tour.

"A couple other places are the city parks and different towns where they have water parks and different play areas. And that's usually where we go," says Mathew Pollock as he takes his children to Dinosaur Park.

Many of these free locations are aimed at children so it might not be as appealing for older generations, but it can be worth it to see the smile on your child's face.

"I think people go there because of the free part. I mean it's nice you can see that if the kids enjoy it then as parents you're going to enjoy it and I think that probably has more to do with anything," says Pollock.

For more information on free things to do you can check out Travel South Dakota and Visit Rapid City.