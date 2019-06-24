Venture Around the Hills: Uncover the past

Young kids can do simulated fossil digs at the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs and there are plenty of places to see fossils in the area, but for aspiring paleontologists 10 and up, Paleoadventures may be right for you.

People from around the world visit Belle Fourche during the summer to search for real dinosaur bones.

"We have people from Great Britain coming this year, Germany, I have some Japanese clients that come over every year like clockwork," says Walter Stein, owner of Paleoadventures.

Everyone meets at 8 am for a briefing on what to do before driving just over an hour to a private ranch where they are permitted to dig. Once there, retuning paleontologists get to start digging, while the rookies get a quick lesson.

"We've done the first step which is that surface collection right now and we've already found a couple of neat bone fragments," says John Bush who is visiting with his family from Cleveland, Ohio.

You have to be patient and try not to break any of the fossils. Sometimes, if you're lucky, you might find a fragment that you get to keep.

"It's very exciting because you know you always have the opportunity or the possibility of finding something significant out here which would be really neat to do," says Bush.

Stein says science is the most important aspect so if you find a scientifically significant fossil like a raptor claw or a large bone it will most likely go to a museum. Commercial fossils like T-Rex teeth are sold for profit for the ranch owners and business.

Fragments and common fossils like triceratops teeth can be kept by the diggers, and for a child, something like that can be life-changing.

"We get a lot of folks that eventually they grow up and they start going to college for geology and biology. So it's a great way to get them excited and interested about the natural sciences, especially paleontology," Stein says.

For more information, you can visit the Paleoadventures website here.

