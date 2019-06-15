Venture Around the Hills: Dino-mite exhibits

If you're interested in prehistoric animals there are quite a few to see in South Dakota.

Dinosaurs roamed the earth millions of years ago, some right along the edge of the Black Hills, but they're not the only creatures that walked through the area long ago. Mammoths were also in the area and some got stuck in a sinkhole in Hot Springs.

"We can reach out to people, educate them about mammoths because there will never be more mammoths. They're gone, they're extinct. So this provides an outlet for people to understand their importance and sort of recognize the role they played back in the ice age," says Christin Mossman, tour supervisor at the Mammoth Site.

It doesn't matter if you're interested in wooly mammoths or dinosaurs, you can see what these creatures may have looked like right here in the Black Hills and why wouldn't you? Seeing these exhibits is pretty cool and it's interesting to see just how small you really are.

"You know sometimes they get so excited they start dancing sometimes they just start running back and forth to every dinosaur pointing," says Fritz Hoppe, general manager at the dinosaur museum.

Jack Kelly and his family are from Sylca, N.C. and visited the Dinosaur Museum because his son loves dinosaurs, "we've talked about going to museums near where we live and most museums will have one or two skeletons which are really cool, but he's excited to see what looks like actual dinosaurs," he says.

The dinosaur museum obviously has dinosaur-related exhibits like life-size models, but there's also miniature golf and a mirror maze. At the Mammoth Site, kids can take part in a paleontology dig for replica fossils.

Both locations look for ways to add and improve their exhibits like a wheelchair lift to make the exhibit more accessible at the mammoth site or a new fossil for children to touch at the Dinosaur museum.

"A lot of new buildings are going up and a lot of new businesses so we want to reflect that and continue to improve this business and grow it and grow our staff," says Hoppe.

The mammoth site and Dinosaur Museum aren't the only places to see fossils. In Rapid City, there is the Museum of Geology at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the Journey Museum.

If you're in the Southern Hills there's a museum at the Black Hills Institute in Hill City with fossils as well.

For more information on these locations or other places to see dinosaur fossils in South Dakota, you can visit the Dinosaur Museum website, Mammoth Site website, or Travel South Dakota website.

