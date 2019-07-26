Vendors are preparing for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Motorcycle Rally U-S-A is one of the many vendors preparing to see a lot of bikers riding down the streets.

Motorcycle Rally USA employees are working hard to get their merchandise set up.

Since 1994, the company sells event merchandise for the event, and one of the company's workers,John Rivera ,says with six crew members it takes about five to six hours to just set up the tent.

He also says it takes about a day and a half to get all of the apparel set and ready to go.

"When I first started doing this people told me I was crazy. Oh you're with bikers it's so crazy. But you have bikers that are doctors, lawyers just regular people just like us," says Rivera.

Rivera says he is looking forward to meeting new people and having a safe rally.