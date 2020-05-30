Vendors at The Black Hills Farmers Market continue to provide products to the community

You are probably used to purchasing products from the Black Hills Farmers Market in person, but with coronavirus concerns still looming, you can drive up instead.

Online shopping started early May, where customers can place orders Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Then, on Saturday, people can drive-thru Market Park to pick up their items.

So far, about 20 vendors are online.

The manager of the farmers market says they see about 80 families each Saturday, and she looks forward to seeing that number grow.

"Those 20 vendors that are online that's 20 businesses in our community that are still able to do their work and supply good healthy food to this community, and that's so important right now," says Cromwell.

Cromwell says even after the pandemic comes to an end, they plan to continue the online market.