Vehicular homicide suspect in court

A Rapid City man made his initial appearance in court Monday, following the car-pedestrian crash Friday night that killed Joseph Martinez..

Zachary Fegueroa, 25, is accused of hitting and killing Martinez in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street; and then driving away.

Fegueroa's charges include vehicular homicide, hit and run with injury, possession of marijuana and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police located the car believed to be involved in the crash in a parking lot on East North Street. Later, they found Fegueroa at a home on the 400 block of Spruce Street.

