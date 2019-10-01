Vehicle repair shop ensures everyone has access to affordable repairs

Let's say your car breaks down and you can't get to work, and then you can't make the money needed to fix your car, that's the inspiration behind a local repair shop.

"Sometimes we take for granted, we all go out in our cars and start them up and say okay it needs to go from point A to point B, sometimes that's a bigger chore for a lot of people," said Joe Vetch, administration for SHIFT Garage.

Reliable transportation is vital during the winter months, which is why SHIFT offers vehicle repairs for those in need.

"I wouldn't want to do anything else, this is so fulfilling for me, I'm just a car guy that wanted to help people," said Joe Smith, founder of SHIFT Garage.

The SHIFT Garage serves low-income families, single parents, and those who are unable to afford general repairs.

"We don't want to see them broke down in the winter time or anytime, but winter time is especially a need to be able to get back to whether it be work and back to home again safely," Vetch said.

If you can't afford a brand new set of tires, the founder of SHIFT Garage said there are three main parts you should get checked: your battery, coolant levels, and the condition of the belts and hoses on your vehicle.

"What we really want to do here is affect generational poverty, so when we fix a car, we pair them with budgeting classes, car maintenance classes, and if that doesn't work, we try to figure out something else that does, so that they can learn how to better handle these obstacles, they can teach their kids how to better handle it, and we really want to affect a longer lasting change than just these cars that we fix," Smith said.

If approved, you receive an estimate on your vehicle and only pay for the parts, no cost for labor.

You can apply for repairs in-person at their shop, or online at shiftgarage.org.