Vehicle pursuit ends in major crash

Early Sunday afternoon, Fall River County Sheriff's deputies assisted the South Dakota Highway Patrol in a motor vehicle pursuit.

It started on Highway 79 and continued on Highway 18 to Oelrichs. The suspect turned east on Hwy 18, where a deputy attempted to deploy spike strips.

The suspect's vehicle lost control and traveled straight towards the deputy and his patrol car. The deputy was able to jump down into the ditch, away from the oncoming vehicle, where it crashed.

Deputies and a state trooper were able to pull the suspect out of his burning vehicle to safety.

The suspect received minor injuries. Everyone else is okay.