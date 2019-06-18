Vandals leave hole in We Care Thrift Store window Monday night

The We Care Thrift Store on East Blvd North in Rapid City was vandalized late Monday night.

One of the front double pane windows was broken leaving a large hole in the middle. Police were called to investigate the scene and found that there was no sign of entry into the building. They are still investigating what happened as an act of vandalism, but they don't have much to go on. Sara Koch is the manager of the thrift shop and says this isn't the first time someone has tried to get in.

"They've tried to break in before. One morning we got here and there was a bed rail out here and they'd been banging on the front door just scratched it. So now they've actually figured out something that'll break these windows. That's a little scary," she says.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department says that they can't be everywhere at once so they depend on the community to play a role.

If you see anything out of the ordinary, or have information on something that happened, you can call the Rapid City Police Department at 394-4131.