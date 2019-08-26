Valley View students meet their teachers for the 2019 school year

While school doesn't officially start until Wednesday in Rapid City, elementary schools throughout town were full of student's voices.

Students at Valley View had the chance to meet their teachers, welcoming students in their best 50's attire.

Events like this give students, and their parents, the chance to meet teachers in a fun environment.

This marks the second year as principal for Dr. Lisa Hafer and being back gives not just herself, but her staff the chance to catch up with the friendly smiles that walk through the doors.

"It is so exciting. Honestly one of the parents here is one of my former students, so I get to see him on a regular basis, so that is fun for me in that aspect. I know for them it is just as exciting to watch all the kids grow and see what they are going to do in the future." says Valley View Principal Dr. Hafer.

It also gives first-year teachers a chance to get to know the community they will be working in.