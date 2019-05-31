Victims identified in separate weekend crashes

Names have been released on the two people killed in separate one-vehicle crashes last weekend; one north of Rapid City and the other near Nisland.

Jeremy Smith, 35 of Rapid City, was killed Saturday when his pickup truck went off of Deadwood Avenue, hitting a box culvert on a creek embankment. Smith was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

In the other Saturday crash, 31-year-old Christopher Flagg of Vale was killed. Flagg lost control of his car on Snoma Road about 7:55 p.m. Saturday. The gravel road is about three miles southeast of Nisland.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Flagg was not wearing a seat belt and he died at the scene

