VIDEO: Dog loves her mailman, greets him every day

(Gray News) – Winnie the dog loves her mailman.

When her postal buddy pulls up, Winnie goes nuts, barking loudly before laying down for a belly rub. (Source: WinnietheGoldenToller, YouTube)

The golden retriever-mix patiently waits for him each day in metro Philadelphia and neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will keep her from her appointed meeting with him.

When her postal buddy pulls up, Winnie goes nuts, barking loudly before lying down for a belly rub. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, she wears a raincoat.

And then there’s the big payoff.

Winnie’s mailman friend gives her a doggie biscuit and moves on, leaving behind a happy pup and a wagging tail.

