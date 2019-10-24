VA's Hot Springs Urgent Care clinic changes hours

Due to a staffing shortage, the Urgent Care hours of operation will change at the Hot Springs VA Campus.

The new hours beginning Nov. 4, will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. As with Primary Care, Urgent Care will be closed on federal holidays.

In a release, the director of VA Black Hills Health Care System stated there is a “challenge of recruitment and retention of qualified providers, nurses and ancillary services such as laboratory and radiology.”

“We will work with all our community health care providers to ensure our Veterans receive the care they need when they need it,” said Sandra Horsman, VA Black Hills Health Care System director.

Veterans can use the VA Call Center (1-877-339-6837) for health-related questions.

The VA stressed that veterans don’t have to check with the VA before calling for an ambulance or going to an emergency department. A list of urgent care facilities for eligible veterans can be found at https://vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com/Locator/Care.

