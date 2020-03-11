VA: 'No visitors' allowed at Sturgis, Hot Springs nursing homes

The Veterans Administration has announced a “no visitor” policy at all VA nursing homes, including Sturgis and Hot Springs because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

VA’s 134 nursing homes are home to more than 41,000 veterans across the country annually. The residents are predominantly older, and many have multiple complex health conditions, making them particularly vulnerable to infection.

The only exceptions will be in compassionate cases, when Veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units, according to a release from the VA. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific veteran’s room only.

All VA nursing homes will suspend new admissions. Transfers from other VA facilities will be cone once it is patients are not at risk for infection from COVID-19 or transmitting COVID-19.

Nursing home staff will be actively screened daily and dedicated to working at Community Living Centers.

“While the COVID-19 risk to average Americans remains low, these commonsense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA will make every effort to minimize the impact of these policies on Veterans while putting patient safety first.”

