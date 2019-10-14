Delivery truck snags on power lines causing chain of events

A little after 10 a-m Monday morning, Rapid City Firefighters were dispatched to the 1620 N. 7 St. for a downed power line that landed on a building.

A delivery truck was driving behind Avantara North, a skilled nursing facility, it was too tall to clear the overhead power lines.

The stress of the truck being caught up in the power lines caused a utility pole with three transformers on it to snap and fall onto the the building. This caused a water leak from the fire protection sprinkler system. The facility was then running on emergency power and Avantara staff acted quickly to move residents away from the affected area.

Crews turned off power to inspect the building and determine that there was no gas leak.

"For a short time there was not electricity to the building at all, our EMS division and crews on scene worked with staff inside to began identifying what we needed to do to address oxygen issues and some of those immediate concerns," said Lt. Jim Bussell with Rapid City Fire Department, "fortunately Black Hills Energy Worked so quickly that we never had to get into that plan, they were able to isolate the building very, very quickly."

No one was injured or harmed during this incident. Crews from Black Hills Energy are expected to have the repairs done by the end of the day or earlier.