Updated testing in the John Doe case

Nearly 20 years ago, a man's body was discovered in Lawrence County.

Officials hope to gather more information and more relatives to the victim.

Officials still have few details about who the victim was but believe they're getting closer.

Officials found the body covered under two large boards.

Lawrence County State Attorney, John Fitzgerald says the body went through an autopsy in Rapid City and officials determined he was a murder victim, due to his being shot multiple times.

Fitzgerald says D-N-A was taken, but the results did not provide officials with enough information to determine his identity or who may have shot him.

Since then, more D-N-A was extracted. To do that, the Lawrence County Sheriffs office sent his remains back to the D-C-I lab.

The lab took bone material from the skeleton which allowed them to obtain more D-N-A about his genealogy.

Due to updated testing, the forensic team has identified possible third and fourth cousins.

"Somebody is murdered they are silenced by the murderer and so now you basically have science and technology bearing with a witness on behalf of the victim," says Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says their next step is to wait for the new test results from the Forensic genealogist.

He believes that this time around, they may find closer relatives to the victim.