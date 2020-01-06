Update on the search for Serenity Dennard

The search for Serenity Dennard is one of the largest in South Dakota history. More than 66 agencies and 1,203 people have logged approximately 5,246 miles in the search for the missing girl. There have been 109 K9 teams and seven aircrafts used.

The approach is a two-pronged effort.

"We've been consistent from the beginning, you know, we've had two tracks-- one is the search track, where we're actually searching in the wood, and the other one is the investigative track and both those continue all the way through the end of this year and into the New Year now," said Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sheriff.

Thom describes the investigation as methodical and says they've used GPSs to track the location of searchers.

"We're very systematic and methodical about how we're doing it and we continue to eliminate areas, and that's not just based on a whim where we go," said Thom. "It's based on, you know, investigatively what we know, it's based on what the K9s tell us, it's based on other information on people we've searched for, it's based on discussions with the family and her behavior. So, there's a lot of thought that goes into where we search."

In November, there was a review of the investigative file. The idea was to see if investigators were missing anything major. They made a few simple recommendations.

"We've used the assistance of the FBI and other local agencies when you get into the out of state searches," said Thom. "In-state, we've used the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations and the FBI. We've used our partner agencies to assist with the follow-ups."

In the past year, there have been 465 interviews and 224 leads in 36 states, plus four countries.

A Pennington County Victim's Specialist has worked with the families as a liaison and advocate, and describes a positive and transparent relationship with both families.

"Really, any direct questions that they might have, getting them any kind of resources that they might need," said Teresa Kenrick, Victim Specialist, Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "Really, it depends on what the families needs might be at that time, so it fluctuates kind of any time they call."