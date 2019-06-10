Up up and away, we go over the Black Hills.

Are you looking to get a unique view of the Black Hills? If so, then you're in luck.

Black Hills Balloons are taking their customers up and away with their hot air balloon rides.

For 35 years the company has provided an over the top tour of the Black Hills.

Starting at sunrise, customers are blown away as they experience once in a lifetime views.

The flight is an hour long adventure and takes people to new heights.

"The black hills, first of all, is just a beautiful place to fly." Said Michael Comerford, Pilot for Black Hills Balloons. "The rolling hills and the different wildlife that you get to see. The flights are slightly more challenging but its a learning curve when you get to fly in the valleys, and you follow the drainage which is what we call drainage winds and use them to your advantage".

Balloon rides are offered every day, but depending on the weather it could affect certain flights.

