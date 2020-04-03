University of Wyoming to hold virtual commencement ceremonies

The University of Wyoming has canceled traditional graduation and will instead hold virtual commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus.

University officials said in a statement Friday they plan to broadcast the virtual ceremony live on May 16, the same date traditional graduation was planned.

Acting university President Neil Theobald says the university has no choice but to look for alternatives to public gatherings. Other options for graduates include taking part in ceremonies next winter or spring.

Wyoming as of Friday had at least 162 cases of the COVID-19 virus confirmed in 16 of its 23 counties.