United Way 2019 Get the Pack Back

United Way of the Black Hills kicked off their annual fundraising campaign with their Get the Pack Back event, Oct. 24.

The Scheels group at Give Back the Pack.

Rapid City Fire and Police Departments made quite the entrance as well as several other local businesses and organizations who stopped by to present their donations, or 'packs' to United Way. Those in attendance were served up a hearty breakfast, as well as delicious donuts and coffee.

This event is United Way's biggest fundraiser and will help close the gap for this year's big campaign goal of $2.2 million dollars.

The money will be used to support 50 or more nonprofit agencies that serve the needs of the community.

"The beauty of United Way is that we all work together," said Jamie Toennis, executive director with United Ways of the Black Hills. "We bring the nonprofits, the business community, our donors together because we know that these are complex social issues that we are trying to solve and no one organization can do it alone. So that's why United Way is great because we do bring everybody together to collaborate, to leverage resources to make sure that we have the biggest impact we can change and people's lives."

Today's event raised over $562,000, putting United Way's campaign over $1.1 million dollars, this is about 51% of their total goal of $2.2 million.

The organization is also holding a 'Lip Sync Battle' Friday, Oct. 25th. The event will take place from 6- 9 p.m. You can sign up to sing or just enjoy the show! There will be amazing performances, burgers, brats and a silent auction as well as 50/50 tickets.

