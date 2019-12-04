United Way of the Black Hills only at 65% of campaign goal

United Way of the Black Hills is currently at 65 percent of their 2019-20 fundraising campaign goal of $2.2 million to fund 50 non-profit organizations in the Black Hills.

50 organizations rely on United Way to continue to provide programs and services through most of the Black Hills. A list of United Way partner agencies can be viewed here.

Each region establishes their own campaign goal. The goals by region and total raised by percent is indicated below:

- Rapid City

Region Goal for 2019-20: $1,878,000

Total raised: 66.12%

- Sturgis

Region Goal for 2019-20: $95,000

Total raised: 80.12%

- Northern Hills

Region Goal for 2019-20: $140,000

Total raised: 41.94%

- Southern Hills

Region Goal for 2019-20: $87,000

Total raised: 63.67%

Donations stay in the communities where they are raised. Last year donations impacted over 134,000 people in the Black Hills. The campaign fundraiser ends Dec. 31, 2019.

To donate, you could go to United Way of the Black Hill's website, call the office at (605) 343-5872, or text "UWBH" to 40403 and follow the prompts.