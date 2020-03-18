United Way of the Black Hills launches community response fund

Numerous organizations in our community are being impacted in indirect ways because of Coronavirus, with quarantines, social distancing, and businesses closing their doors.

Many the agencies funded by United Way of the Black Hills will likely experience hardships in the coming months.

In response, the United Way is introducing a community response fund to identify problem areas and provide financial aid.

The money raised will stay in the Black Hills, and United Way will work to distribute these funds in the next few weeks.

"This is important for the Black Hills because we know that families here in our community are being effected already and will continue to be for the foreseeable future," said Jamie Toennies. "All of the dollars that we raise through this fund, 100%, are going to stay here in the Black Hills to support those nonprofits and those families in need."

