United Way of the Black Hills ends annual fundraising drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The United Way of the Black Hills once again hit or exceeded its fundraising goals for 2019.
The local United Way goal was $2.2 million. The charity raised $2,209,411. By regions:
Rapid City - $1,884,288 (exceeded goal)
Sturgis - $95,000 (met goal)
Northern Hills - $142,389 (exceeded goal)
Southern Hills - $87,733 (exceeded goal)
All donations raised during 2019 campaign will be allocated to 50 local non-profit agencies in 2020. Donations stay in the area where they are raised to provide essential services in the areas of education, financial stability and health.