Unique planters at the Black Hills Farmers Market

People normally grow their produce in pots or gardens, but one vendor at the Black Hills Farmers Market sells his plants in pants.

Dale Casteel of D-C Gardens started selling produce 30 years ago when the first Farmers Market started at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The Vale gardener peddles some of his plants in blue jeans dipped in concrete.

He says they're very eye-catching and great conversation starters to potential customers.

Casteel's booth also offers a little bit of everything from bok choy to microgreens to succulents.

"I'm kind of known for my variety. I have all colors of tomatoes and all colors of peppers and a lot of variety of produce so people refer to me as the pepper man. It's because I can't just raise plain old green peppers. I have to have all colors," Dale Casteel says, owner of DC Gardens.

The Farmers Market will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 10 through the end of October.