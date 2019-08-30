Unique bond ties recent Stevens High School graduates together

It's normal for a high school graduate to leave everything behind they've known for years and head to a new place for college. Some recent Stevens High School grads are doing just that, with a more unique bond tying them all together.

Two of the friends have known each other since they were little kids, but most of the group met in a junior high math class.

"It was me, Kaity and Fiona and then Gracie sat at a table, like two tables away from us and that's how we met basically," said Margaret Wilson.

That's when they figured out they all have a brother with special needs.

Zack is Margaret's brother.

"[He's] very reserved I would say probably, he spends most of his time alone because he doesn't really like interacting with us outside of the house I guess. He likes to color. He's really into drawing and superheroes. He just got his first tattoo this year. He's really into CrossFit," said Wilson.

Liam is Fiona Donhiser's brother.

"He's very active. He does a lot of activities. He keeps himself really busy. He's always smiling and I know he really makes a lot of people's day by waving at them and putting on a happy face," said Donhiser.

And Mason is Kaitlynn Matthew's brother.

"He's younger than me. He needs a lot more attention than other kids would," said Matthew.

All of the young women saying it's a pretty standard brother-sister relationship.

"It's pretty good, we argue a lot," said Matthew.

"I haven't ever known anything different, so I just kind of treat him like I am, tell him what to do when I need something done," said Wilson.

"We fight sometimes, but overall we get along really well and we really care about each other," said Donhiser.

But, there's times where things aren't as easy.

"Kids would always make fun of him, especially once he got glasses. He one time got pushed into a wall at school. He would get picked on and stuff, but if he was asked by a principal or something he would say no, nothing happened because he's shy and wouldn't want to talk to them and they would say so nothing happened, and he would agree with them," said Matthew.

Dealing with times where their brother will get upset and not really understand what's going on.

"That can be really frustrating, so I guess it's just a lot about having patience and trying to be understanding," said Donhiser.

It's given the young women a new look at people.

"A wider perspective on the world and how everyone has different situations and you really can't judge them unless you've lived that situation," said Donhiser.

"I'm able to help kids because he's always been a little more slow, so you're more perceptive in how to - you treat everybody differently because you're more willing to take the time to help them out or learn the way they do," said Wilson.

Now it's time for the adventure of a lifetime. This fall, Kaitlynn Matthew is heading to Lake Area Tech for its computer information systems program; Margaret Wilson is going to Chadron State University for pre-medicine to start out because she wants to be a dermatologist; Fiona Donhiser is going to Eastern Washington University to study film production and creative writing.

Their brothers are just as excited for them to leave and start on their future, but for now, they'll probably spend some quality time together.

Liam, Mason, and Zack all compete in Special Olympics in events ranging from track to basketball to bowling.