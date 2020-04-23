Unemployment weekly claims decrease in South Dakota, US

During the week of April 12 through April 18, a total of 5,128 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the Dept. of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 1,231 claims over the prior week’s total of 6,359.

On the national level, there is an encouraging trend similar to South Dakota, as a total of 4.4. million have applied for unemployment. That number is down from the previous week, which was 5.2 million. In total, roughly 26 million people have filed for jobless aid in five weeks.

Back in South Dakota, a total of $4.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.6 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance April 19 was $115 million.

The latest number of continued claims is 14,431 for the week ending April 4. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Claims are being processed as quickly as possible, and if eligible, benefits will be paid retroactively,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Please bear with us, as the reality is there are many claims in queue. If there are no issues, a claimant typically receives their payment within three weeks.”

An urgent question for the unemployed is how quickly the economy may rebound. Most economists expect some employers to start rehiring within a few months, though significant job gains aren't considered likely until later in the year.

Few experts foresee a downturn anywhere near as long as the Great Depression. During the Depression, unemployment stayed high for nearly a decade, with the jobless rate remaining above 14% from 1931 all the way to 1940. But unemployment is considered likely to remain elevated well into next year and probably beyond.