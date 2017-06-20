Advertisement

Unemployment rate going down in Wyoming

(KOTA)
Published: Jun. 20, 2017 at 11:16 AM CDT
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1 percent.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the rate in May was down from April's 4.3 percent.

The agency noted that Wyoming's labor force decreased by about 3,000 individuals from a year ago, suggesting that the decline was at least partially related to unemployed individuals leaving the state or dropping out of the labor force.

Unemployment rates fell in May in 16 counties, rose slightly in four counties and were unchanged in three.

Niobrara County posted the lowest unemployment rate in May at 2.7 percent. It was followed by Goshen and Albany counties at 2.8 percent and Platte County at 3.4 percent. The highest rates were found in Natrona County at 5.4 percent, Fremont at 5.3 percent and Campbell at 5.1 percent.

