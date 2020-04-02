Unemployment continues to rise dramatically in South Dakota

During the week of March 22-28, a total of 6,645 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were filed with the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is an increase of 5,132 claims over the prior week's total of 1,513, or a 339% increase.

"Remember these tips to make the initial claims process go more smoothly," said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. "File online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Write down your username and password. Read the packet of information you get in the mail. Complete your weekly request for payment. And please, be patient."

Nationally, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor, the initial unemployment claims between March 22-28 were 6,648,000. This is the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in history and is a 101% increase compared to the prior week. The prior week, March 15-21, was 3,307,000 after revision.